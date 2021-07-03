Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Haynes Apperson Festival, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., all concerts are free, for schedule and more information visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org" target="_blank">www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
KHCPL Summer Reading Program, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, all locations, read books and earn prizes, visit www.khcpl.org.
Haynes Apperson 5K Run, for more information visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org or call the Kokomo Family YMCA, 765-457-4447.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Haynes Apperson Festival, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., all concerts are free, for schedule and more information, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Battle Creek Bombers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets, call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Monday
Junior and Senior Explorers Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, science and nature summer day camp, junior for children ages 5-8, senior for children ages 9-12, $25, register at www.cityofkokomo.com.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
