Today
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
KPRD Tennis Tournament, all day, KHS Tennis Court, 2501 S. Berkley Road, call 765-456-7275.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, all day, Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., guests are encouraged to drop off variety of school supplies at the town center to benefit Kokomo schools.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Back to school party, 2-4 p.m., Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., Kokomo, hands-on activities: games, school supply giveaways while supplies last, Kokomo Jackrabbits ticket giveaways, DJ and more.
KPRD Tennis Tournament, all day, KHS Tennis Court, 2501 S. Berkley Road, call 765-456-7275.
Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, all day, Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., guests are encouraged to drop off variety of school supplies at the town center to benefit Kokomo schools.
Back to School Festival, 2-5 p.m., 154 N. Broadway St., Peru, event by Calvary Temple, free backpacks, haircuts, games and coats, bring a friend, visit www.facebook.com/perucalvarytemple.
Miami Co. Relay for Life Glow Run 5K, 9:30 p.m., Peru Riverwalk Pavilion 10, near intersection of Canal and Lafayette streets, registration at 8 p.m., $25, visit www.facebook.com/relayforlifeofmiamicountyindiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.