Today
Junior and Senior Explorers Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, science and nature summer day camp, junior for children ages 5-8, senior for children ages 9-12, $25, register at www.cityofkokomo.com.
Kokomo Park Band Concert: Spotlight on Youth, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Thursday
Junior and Senior Explorers Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, science and nature summer day camp, junior for children ages 5-8, senior for children ages 9-12, $25, register at www.cityofkokomo.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Wisconsin Woodchucks, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Book Discussions at KHCPL, 10 a.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, librarian-led discussion of “The Life She Was Given” by Ellen Marie Wiseman, books available for pickup at KHCPL, register at khcpl.org.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m, Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
