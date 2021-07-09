Today
Junior and Senior Explorers Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, science and nature summer day camp, junior for children ages 5-8, senior for children ages 9-12, $25, register at www.cityofkokomo.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Wisconsin Woodchucks, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Automotive Scavenger Hunt, 4-8 p.m., Howard County Historical Museum, 1200 W. Sycamore St., free scavenger hunt to learn about automobile history.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Automotive Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Howard County Historical Museum, 1200 W. Sycamore St., free scavenger hunt to learn about automobile history.
Weberfest featuring JD McPherson, 6-10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion, free, visit www.kokomosummerconcertseries.com.
Tipton On Tap Craft Beer, 3-7 p.m., unlimited pours from 25 craft breweries, 21 and older only, $35 general admission, $40 VIP, $20 designated driver tickets, visit www.indianaontap.com for tickets.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Russiaville Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 250 N. Union St., buy farm-fresh food from local vendors, contact russiavillefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
