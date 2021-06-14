Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sew Much at KHCPL South, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m., teens and adults can drop by KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, to learn and practice sewing.
Tuesday
Bookmobile craft and storytime, 9:30-11 a.m., Jackson Morrow Park, Parents of kids in preschool through fifth grade, join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library bookmobile for Craft and Storytime throughout the summer, call ahead in case of bad weather, call 765-620-0856.
Meet two children’s authors, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library via Zoom, meeting “365 Days to Alaska” author Cathy Carr and “Elvis and the World As It Stands” by Lisa Frenkel Riddiough, register online at khcpl.org under “Events” to get the Zoom link.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m, Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Tomato-growing wisdom from Tomato Bob, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, learn about watering, fertilizing, growing and eating homegrown tomatoes, vist khcpl.org.
