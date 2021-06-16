Today

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc. partner to have legal aid clinics every Wednesday in June, appointment required, call 765-450-9524.

Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.

Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, all day, Chippendale Golf Course, 1047 Golf Course Lane, to register call 765-457-5301 or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.

Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Bon Air Park, 700 E. Fisher St., free and open to all ages, call 765-456-7275.

Virtual Antiques Road Show at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m. KHCPL via Zoom and limited seating at KHCPL Main Branch, call 765-457-3242 or visit khcpl.org for more information.

Super Movie Series, 12 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., community room, journey through superhero series including a group of popular characters fighting evil forces.

Thursday

Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.

Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.

Virtual Book Discussion: “Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” 2:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library via Zoom, register at https://khcpl-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vdOmprjktHtI9SG_8Euk1--rYa-hVTaqz.

Storywalk at KHCPL Russiaville, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., “I Went Walking” by Sue Williams, the storywalk will move inside if inclement weather.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you