Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc. partner to have legal aid clinics every Wednesday in June, appointment required, call 765-450-9524.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, all day, Chippendale Golf Course, 1047 Golf Course Lane, to register call 765-457-5301 or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Bon Air Park, 700 E. Fisher St., free and open to all ages, call 765-456-7275.
Virtual Antiques Road Show at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m. KHCPL via Zoom and limited seating at KHCPL Main Branch, call 765-457-3242 or visit khcpl.org for more information.
Super Movie Series, 12 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., community room, journey through superhero series including a group of popular characters fighting evil forces.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Virtual Book Discussion: “Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” 2:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library via Zoom, register at https://khcpl-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vdOmprjktHtI9SG_8Euk1--rYa-hVTaqz.
Storywalk at KHCPL Russiaville, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., “I Went Walking” by Sue Williams, the storywalk will move inside if inclement weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.