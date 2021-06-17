Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Virtual Book Discussion: “Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” 2:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library via Zoom, register at https://khcpl-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vdOmprjktHtI9SG_8Euk1--rYa-hVTaqz.
Storywalk at KHCPL Russiaville, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., “I Went Walking” by Sue Williams, the storywalk will move inside if inclement weather.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Kingdom Come Festival, 5 p.m., Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds, 8314 E. County Road 400 S., Greentown, visit https://jaykarp23.wixsite.com/kcf2017.
