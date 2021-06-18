Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Damaging winds with some storms. High 92F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.