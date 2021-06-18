Today
KHA Juneteenth, noon to 3 p.m., Garden Square, 800 E. Hoffer St.
Foster Park “Break the Chain,” 2-8 p.m., Foster Park, celebrating Juneteenth with poetry, dancing and food.
Kingdom Come Festival, 5 p.m., Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds, 8314 E. County Road 400 S., Greentown. Visit https://jaykarp23.wixsite.com/kcf2017.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St. For tickets, call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Saturday
Kingdom Come Festival, all day, Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds, 8314 E. County Road 400 S., Greentown. Visit https://jaykarp23.wixsite.com/kcf2017.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., certified therapy animals provide great, non-judgmental listeners as kids practice their reading.
“Celebrating History, Sharing Diversity,” noon to 8 p.m., Maconaquah Park. Celebrate Juneteenth with music, urban line dancing and more. 1946 Strawton Pike, Peru.
Juneteenth: A Day of Remembrance, 1-4 p.m., free admission to Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St.
Foster Park “Break the Chain,” 2-8 p.m., Foster Park, celebrating Juneteenth with poetry, dancing, food.
Riverwalk Concert Series featuring Porch Kat, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, behind the Foxes Trail restaurant, live music, local art and beer, free and for all ages. Visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo.
Kokomo Symphony and Friends, 7 p.m., Foster Park Performing Pavilion, free, ensemble of Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, Kokomo Civic Theatre, Kokomo Park Band and Second Missionary Baptist Church ensemble choir to perform.
Kokomo BobKats versus Columbus Condors, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way. Visit facebook.com/kokomobobkats.
Family Movie Night featuring “Shark Tale,” 9:30 p.m., Kokomo Beach, 802 W. Park Ave., entry $3 per person, leisure pool and concessions open only. Call 765-456-7275.
United States Blues Band, 10 p.m., 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor, doors open at 5 p.m., $5 cover after 8 p.m. Visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo.
