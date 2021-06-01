Today

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc. partner to have legal aid clinics every Wednesday in June, appointment required, call 765-450-9524.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.

Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Battle Creek Bombers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo, call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com for tickets.

Thursday

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.

Coyote Kids Running Program, 6-7 p.m., Jackson Morrow park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo, six-week running program for children through 18 years old, facilitated by Club Kokomo Roadrunners, register at secure.getmeregistered.com and search “Coyote Kids.”

