Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc. partner to have legal aid clinics every Wednesday in June, appointment required, call 765-450-9524.
Pet Rock Tic Tac Toe, 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., paint pet rocks and create a tic-tac-toe board.
Super Movie Series, 12 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., community room, journey through superhero series including a group of popular characters fighting evil forces.
Kokomo Park Band Concert: “Big Band Night,” 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Traverse City Pit Splitters, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Pet Rock Tic Tac Toe, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., paint pet rocks and create a tic-tac-toe board.
Kokomo Jackrabbits doubleheader versus Travers City Pit Splitters, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
