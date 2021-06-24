Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Pet Rock Tic Tac Toe, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., paint pet rocks and create a tic-tac-toe board.
Kokomo Jackrabbits doubleheader, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Friday
Al-Anon, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Thunder in the Bunker, 4-10 p.m., Bunker Hill Dragstrip, 150 W. County Road 900 South, Bunker Hill, visit bunkerhilldragstrip.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Traverse City Pit Splitters, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Sounds of Freedom, 7 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., special guests performing, freewill offering accepted, call 765-453-7078.
Kokomo BobKats versus Flint United, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, visit facebook.com/kokomobobkats.
