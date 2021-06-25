Today
Al-Anon, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Thunder in the Bunker, 4-10 p.m., Bunker Hill Dragstrip, 150 W. County Road 900 South, Bunker Hill, visit bunkerhilldragstrip.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Traverse City Pit Splitters, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Sounds of Freedom, 7 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., special guests performing, freewill offering accepted, call 765-453-7078.
Kokomo BobKats versus Flint United, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, visit facebook.com/kokomobobkats.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Bloodmobile Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., visit khcpl.org.
Thunder in the Bunker, noon to 10 p.m., Bunker Hill Dragstrip, 150 W. County Road 900 South, Bunker Hill, visit bunkerhilldragstrip.com.
KPRD Creature Feature: Scheumannm Mobile Farm & Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kirkendall Nature Center, free, call 765-456-7275.
HOGfest featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, 6-10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavillion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., free, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Document shredding event, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., all welcome to bring documents they need shredded, suggested donation is $5, enter parking lot using Washington Street entrance, call 765-210-4494.
RNR Tire Grand Opening, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., RNR Tire Express, 1832 E. Markland Ave., offering free tire checks all day, giveaways, prizes, complimentary food and more, attendance is free.
Cruz-In, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, Greentown, $10 donation per car, hosted by Greentown Glass Museum. All proceeds go to the museum’s renovation fund. Call 765-210-5635 for more information.
