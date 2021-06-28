Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sew Much at KHCPL South, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m., teens and adults can drop by KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, to learn and practice sewing.
Tuesday
Bookmobile craft and storytime, 9:30-11 a.m., Jackson Morrow Park, parents of kids in preschool through fifth grade, join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library bookmobile for Craft and Storytime throughout the summer, call ahead in case of bad weather, call 765-620-0856.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc. partner to have legal aid clinics every Wednesday in June, appointment required, call 765-450-9524.
Kids in the Kitchen: Treats for our Pets, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., call 765-626-0830.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Kokomo Park Band Concert: “America, the Spirit Lives On,” 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Super Movie Series, 12 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., community room, journey through superhero series including a group of popular characters fighting evil forces.
