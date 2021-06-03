Today
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m. Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Coyote Kids Running Program, 6-7 p.m., Jackson Morrow park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo, six-week running program for children up to age 18, facilitated by Club Kokomo Roadrunners, register at secure.getmeregistered.com and search “Coyote Kids.”
Friday
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.
Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Courthouse Square, Kokomo, enjoy homemade strawberry shortcakes, live music, food trucks and more, free admission.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-b89231a8-7fff-3fa2-75cd-314966ec388f”}{span}Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.{/span}{/span}
Riverwalk Concert Series, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, behind the Foxes Trail restaurant, live music, local art and beer, free, for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.