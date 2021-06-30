Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc., appointment required, call 765-450-9524.
Kids in the Kitchen: Treats for our Pets, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., call 765-626-0830.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Kokomo Park Band Concert: “America, the Spirit Lives On,” 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Super Movie Series, 12 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., community room, journey through superhero series including a group of popular characters fighting evil forces.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Haynes Apperson Festival, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., all concerts are free, for schedule and more information visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.