Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.
Sons of Union Veteran Civil War Soldiers, Department of Indiana Annual Encampment, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, no cost to attend, call 812-669-2192, email 31stind@gmail.com for more information or Zoom link.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, behind the Foxes Trail restaurant, live music, local art and beer, free, for all ages, visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sew Much at KHCPL South, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m., teens and adults can drop by KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, to learn and practice sewing.
