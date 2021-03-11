Today
Walk A Mile In My Shoes, through March 20, walk where you are to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters. To register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21. For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m., learn about the sled race’s history, follow a track indoors as you learn. KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, 765-453-4150.
Saturday
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 4 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road, food sale fundraiser to benefit Joy Circle. Chicken or beef and noodle, $4 pint and $7 quart, mashed potatoes and green beans sides $3 pint, $5 quart. Curbside pick-up only, no pre-orders. Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to order.
Shipshewana on the Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., gift, food and craft show. Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic, hosted by VA Northern Indiana Health Care, walk-ins for eligible veterans 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., after 12:30 p.m. is by appointment only. VFW Post 1152, 765-472-8946.
