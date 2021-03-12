{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}Today{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}Walk A Mile In My Shoes{span}, through March 20, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters. To register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21. For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}Indoor Iditarod, {span}9 a.m., learn about the sled race’s history, follow a track indoors as you learn. KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, 765-453-4150.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}The Chosen Misfits Ministries, {span}6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.{/span}
Saturday
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Library Mini Golf, {span}2-5 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, visit greentownlib.org. Free admission, must register in advance by calling 765-628-3534.{/span}{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}First Friends Meeting of Kokomo{span}, 4 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road, food sale fundraiser to benefit Joy Circle. Chicken or beef and noodle, $4 pint and $7 quart, mashed potatoes and green beans sides $3 pint, $5 quart. Curbside pick-up only, no pre-orders. Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to order. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}Shipshewana on the Road, {span}9 a.m. to 6 p.m., gift, food and craft show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic, {span}hosted by VA Northern Indiana Health Care, walk-ins for eligible veterans 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., after 12:30 p.m. is by appointment only, at VFW Post 1152, 765-472-8946. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}Walk A Mile In My Shoes{span}, through March 20, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters. To register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21. For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}The Chosen Misfits Ministries, {span}6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.