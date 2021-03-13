Today
Library Mini Golf, 2-5 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, visit greentownlib.org. Free admission, must register in advance by calling 765-628-3534.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 4 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road, food sale fundraiser to benefit Joy Circle. Chicken or beef and noodle, $4 pint and $7 quart, mashed potatoes and green beans sides $3 pint, $5 quart. Curbside pick-up only, no pre-orders, please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to order.
Shipshewana on the Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., gift, food and craft show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic, hosted by VA Northern Indiana Health Care, walk-ins for eligible veterans 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., after 12:30 p.m. is by appointment only. VFW Post 1152, call 765-472-8946.
Walk A Mile In My Shoes, through March 20, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters. To register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21. For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Chair Yoga, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, visit greentownlib.org.
