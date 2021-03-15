Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Walk A Mile In My Shoes, through March 20, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters,to register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21; For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.
Chair Yoga, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, visit greentownlib.org.
Tuesday
Walk A Mile In My Shoes, through March 20, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters,to register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21; For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Library, in person or virtual, registration required, cost of supplies $5, visit greentownlib.org or call 765-628-3534
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Walk A Mile In My Shoes, through March 20, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters,to register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21; For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.