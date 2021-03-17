Today

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Walk A Mile In My Shoes, through Saturday, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters. To register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21. For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.

Thursday

Friday

The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.

