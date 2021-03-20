Today
Walk A Mile In My Shoes, ends today, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters. To register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21. For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.
Kokomo Curtain Call: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, 7:30 p.m., Curtain Call Studio, 2114 N. Armstrong St., comedy of 37 Shakespeare plays condensed into one, $15 advance tickets only, visit hoosiershakes.com to purchase.
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo Curtain Call: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, 2 p.m., Curtain Call Studio, 2114 N. Armstrong St., comedy of 37 Shakespeare plays condensed into one, $15 advance tickets only, visit hoosiershakes.com to purchase.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
