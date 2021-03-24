Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
Bona Vista Disability Awareness Basketball Game, 5:30 p.m., Bona Vista All Stars vs. Kokomo Celebrity Team, watch virtually at bvbasketball.givesmart.com.
Kitchen Chemistry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St, first through sixth graders conduct science experiments using items found in their kitchen, registration required, call 765-626-0830
Thursday
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
Friday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
