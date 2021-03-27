Saturday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
IUK presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, live musical theater returns to Havens, open to the public, email gricew@iuk.edu, will be streamed on Havens Auditorium Facebook page.
IUK art exhibit, “Anxiety in a Time of Pandemic,” 12-4 p.m., IUK downtown gallery, 102 N. Main St., free admission, call 765-455-9426
IUK art exhibit, “Vividness 2021,” 12-4 p.m. IUK downtown gallery, 102 N. Main St., free admission, call 765-455-9426
Hang Out at Sun King, 7-9 p.m., hang out with Kokomo Pride at Sun King, 500 N. Buckeye St., free event, visit facebook.com/kokomopride.
Protest Animal Cruelty in Howard County, 10 a.m., Pals for Paws Animal Rescue, 104 N. Buckeye St., visit facebook.com/palsforpaws.inc.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
IUK presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 3 p.m., Havens Auditorium, live musical theater returns to Havens, open to the public, email gricew@iuk.edu, will be streamed on Havens Auditorium Facebook page.
Monday
National Crayon Day, all day, stop by any KHCPL location to pick up craft supplies to celebrate National Crayon Day, call 765-626-0807 or visit khcpl.org" target="_blank">khcpl.org" target="_blank">khcpl.org.
Spring Break Fun, 1:30-3:30 p.m., play Imagination Playground, Yardzee, Giant Jenga, Giant Dominoes, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, 765-883-5112.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Egg Scavenger Hunt, during library hours at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., eggs hidden at KHCPL and nearby downtown, dress for outdoor fun, ask for a map to get started and go find eggs, call 765-626-0807 or visit khcpl.org.
