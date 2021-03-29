Today
National Crayon Day, all day, stop by any KHCPL location to pick up craft supplies to celebrate National Crayon Day, call 765-626-0807 or visit khcpl.org.
Spring Break Fun, 1:30-3:30 p.m., play Imagination Playground, Yardzee, Giant Jenga, Giant Dominoes, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, 765-883-5112.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Egg Scavenger Hunt, during library hours at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., eggs hidden at KHCPL and nearby downtown, dress for outdoor fun, ask for a map to get started and go find eggs, call 765-626-0807 or visit www.khcpl.org.
Tuesday
Egg Scavenger Hunt, during library hours at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., eggs hidden at KHCPL and nearby downtown, dress for outdoor fun, ask for a map to get started and go find eggs, call 765-626-0807 or visit www.khcpl.org.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Egg Scavenger Hunt, during library hours at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., eggs hidden at KHCPL and nearby downtown, dress for outdoor fun, ask for a map to get started and go find eggs, call 765-626-0807 or visit www.khcpl.org.
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.