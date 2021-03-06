Today
Mythology breakout escape room, Greentown Public Library, 2-5 p.m., teens and families can sign up for groups of 8 or less to participate. Groups will have 30 minutes to solve the puzzle and escape. Register for an assigned time by calling 765-628-3534
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
