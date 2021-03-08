Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Walk A Mile In My Shoes, through March 20, “walk where you are” to support Kokomo Rescue Mission’s women and children shelters,to register for the event, go to http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21; For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 765-456-3838.
Music Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Indiana Universtiy Kokomo, 219 N. Union St., join the Black Student Center for some painting, music, and purposeful discussion. RSVP by emailing mccenter@iuk.edu. Spots are limited, boxed lunch and drink available.
Tuesday
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
