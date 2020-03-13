Today
- Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
- Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Saturday
- Acacia Academy’s Art in Bloom fundraiser, 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., music, meal student entertainment and silent and live auctions, $50 per person, tickets www.acaciaacademy.org.
- Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- Howard County CASA St. Patrick’s Day Beer 5K, starts at Tin Man Brewing Co. at 1 p.m., registration starts at noon, St. Patrick’s Day costume contest, register at https://casa5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13220.
- Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, practice reading as dog or cat listens, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Community breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
- Shipshewana on the Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger.
- Sensory-friendly movie matinee, 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 1:30 p.m., lights are up and the volume turned down to encourage attendees to get up, dance, walk, shout or sing, ask a librarian which films will be featured, call 765-457-3242.
- Acacia Academy Art in Bloom fundraiser, 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, music, food, student entertainment, silent and live auctions, call 765-457-5545 or visit www.acaciaacademy.org.
- Soup and Sound fundraiser, an American St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Branded Bluegrass Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, soup dinner provided, donations accepted, family friendly, registration is required, to register, call 765-628-3534.
Sunday
- Shipshewana on the Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger.
- Butterfly Social, 3 to 4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, butterfly stories and activities, 3 to 4 p.m., visit www.khcpl.org.
- Matt Gerhard in concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, presenting a varied program on the largest pipe organ in Kokomo, for tickets, call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
