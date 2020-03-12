Today
- 4 to 7 p.m., Mexico Community Building, tickets in advance $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 through 12, children younger than 6 eat free, tickets 50 cents more at the door.
- 5 to 8 p.m., $1.99 happy meals as well as games, coloring, puzzles, arts and crafts, contact Meghan Drake, melake1110@gmail.com.
- noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, registration is required at 765- 453-4150.
- 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
- 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaker Phil Steby will talk about the history and future of Indiana rail service.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Friday
- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 555 N. Liberty St., $10 for adults, pie is an additional $1, proceeds go to scholarships.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Saturday
- 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., music, meal student entertainment and silent and live auctions, $50 per person, tickets www.acaciaacademy.org.
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- starts at Tin Man Brewing Co. at 1 p.m., registration starts at noon, St. Patrick’s Day costume contest, register at https://casa5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13220.
- 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, practice reading as dog or cat listens, visit www.khcpl.org.
- 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger.
- 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 1:30 p.m., lights are up and the volume turned down to encourage attendees to get up, dance, walk, shout or sing, ask a librarian which films will be featured, call 765-457-3242.
- 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, music, food, student entertainment, silent and live auctions, call 765-457-5545 or visit www.acaciaacademy.org.
- with Branded Bluegrass Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, soup dinner provided, donations accepted, family friendly, registration is required, to register, call 765-628-3534.
1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
