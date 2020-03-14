Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.