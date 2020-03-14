Today
Acacia Academy’s Art in Bloom fundraiser, 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., music, meal student entertainment and silent and live auctions, $50 per person, tickets www.acaciaacademy.org.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Howard County CASA St. Patrick’s Day Beer 5K, starts at Tin Man Brewing Co. at 1 p.m., registration starts at noon, St. Patrick’s Day costume contest, register at https://casa5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13220.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, practice reading as dog or cat listens, visit www.khcpl.org.
Community breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Sensory-friendly movie matinee, 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 1:30 p.m., lights are up and the volume turned down to encourage attendees to get up, dance, walk, shout or sing, ask a librarian which films will be featured, call 765-457-3242.
Soup and Sound fundraiser, An American St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Branded Bluegrass Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, soup dinner provided, donations accepted, family friendly, registration is required, to register, call 765-628-3534.
Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
Sunday
Shipshewana on the Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger.
Butterfly Social, 3 to 4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, butterfly stories and activities, 3 to 4 p.m., visit www.khcpl.org.
Matt Gerhard in concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, presenting a varied program on the largest pipe organ in Kokomo, for tickets, call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Tuesday
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Wednesday
VR Basketball Challenge, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, teens and adults, challenge your friends and family to a Virtual Reality Basketball Contest, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
