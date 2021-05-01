Today
Gene Parks 5K Walk/Run and Mile Fun Run, 9:15-11 a.m., partnered with Ainsley’s Angels of America, all riders are free in both races. Check-in at 8:30, fun run begins at 9:15 a.m., 5K begins at 10 a.m.
Daughters of American Revolution Prospective Member Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., DAR members help you fill out application papers and learn more about DAR, visit khcpl.org.
Kokomo Grand Prix at Kokomo Speedway; Midgets USAC National Midgets and Non Wing 410 Sprints. Kids are admitted free. For tickets, call 765-459-3877 or visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Rummage cleanup giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., all items not sold at recent sale will be free, includes clothing, furniture, kitchen items, knickknacks. Use parking lot entrance, packing materials available, no delivery.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Shadow Box Art pick-up, all day, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, virtual craft program. Visit greentownlib.org.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Nature Storywalk, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, families with kids invited to explore Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, read “Bird Builds a Nest” by Martin Jenkins.
How to Start a Podcast, 5:30 p.m., learn how to start, record and publish a podcast for Public Radio Day from local radio star Ben Rutz. Visit https://khcpl-org.zoom.us/j/84399739997.
Growing Readers Storytime-to-Go Kits, all day at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, then check out KHCPL’s Facebook page facebook.com/KHCPL.org, or YouTube channel youtube.com/KHCPLibrary to read along with librarians.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
