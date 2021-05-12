Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
Business Matters Luncheon: Legislative Wrap-Up, 11:30 a.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, 3437 W. Sycamore St., state legislators share news on legislation passed in the 2021 general assembly, $25 for members, $30 non-members, register at www.greaterkokomo.com.
Thursday
Nature Storywalk, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, families with kids invited to explore Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, read “Bird Builds a Nest” by Martin Jenkins.
Kokomo Creation Care Meeting, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaker Russ Hawkins, Eagle Life, all are welcome.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-507e075b-7fff-85e0-c7cd-fb31b1ce67c8”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-507e075b-7fff-85e0-c7cd-fb31b1ce67c8”}Free yoga, 6 p.m., in former Christopher & Banks space, Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., free yoga by Michelle Davis of Work Horse Gym, every Thursday. {/span}{/span}
