Today
Make His Praise Glorious, 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion UMC, 5051 C.R. E. 400 North, Kokomo, organ music by Matt Gerhard, free.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25, 2021; Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Lit Loot, all day, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, enjoy a library bag full of surprises, visit greentownlib.org.
National Pet Month Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., dog bingo at 10:30 a.m., talent show at 11 a.m., groomer/trainer tips at 11:30 a.m., pets must play well with others to attend, call 765-628-3534, help the shelter by donating old blankets, dog/cat treats, cleaning supplies.
Miles for Music Fun Run, 11 a.m., Eastern Elementary School, 308 S. Harrison St., Greentown, more info at facebook.com/EasternElemPTO.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.{p style=”line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;” dir=”ltr”}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.