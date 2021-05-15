Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Lit Loot, all day, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, enjoy a library bag full of surprises, visit greentownlib.org.
National Pet Month Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., dog bingo at 10:30 a.m., talent show at 11 a.m., groomer/trainer tips at 11:30 a.m., pets must play well with others to attend, call 765-628-3534, help the shelter by donating old blankets, dog/cat treats, cleaning supplies.
Miles for Music Fun Run, 11 a.m., Eastern Elementary School, 308 S. Harrison St., Greentown, more info at facebook.com/EasternElemPTO.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Nature Storywalk, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russaville, families with kids invited to explore Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, read “Under Ground” by Denise Fleming.
Growing Readers Storytime-to-Go Kits, all day at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, then check out KHCPL’s Facebook page facebook.com/KHCPL.org, or YouTube channel youtube.com/KHCPLibrary to read along with librarians.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
