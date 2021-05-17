Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Nature Storywalk, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russaville, families with kids invited to explore Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, read “Under Ground” by Denise Fleming.
Growing Readers Storytime-to-Go Kits, all day at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, then check out KHCPL’s Facebook page facebook.com/KHCPL.org, or YouTube channel youtube.com/KHCPLibrary to read along with librarians.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
Tuesday
Pint-Size Chef Spring Session, 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:45-7:45 p.m., this program is for children ages 6-12 to learn the basics of cooking; Class size is limited to 10 children per class; Country Club Hills Rental Pavilion, 1805 S. Charles Court, Cost $30 per child, registration required, Call 765-456-7275.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
Commented
