Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
Thursday
KokomoNaz Indoor Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Nazarene of Kokomo, 2734 S. Washington St., clothes, furniture, toys, household items, bake sale, shoppers can fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods, use main entrance, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Friday
KokomoNaz Indoor Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Nazarene of Kokomo, 2734 S. Washington St., clothes, furniture, toys, household items, bake sale, shoppers can fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods, use main entrance, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
