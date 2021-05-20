Today
KokomoNaz Indoor Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Nazarene of Kokomo, 2734 S. Washington St., clothes, furniture, toys, household items, bake sale, shoppers can fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods, use main entrance, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, clinic offers Pfizer vaccine for children 12-17, Johnson & Johnson for adults 18 and over, to schedule a first dose appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Friday
KokomoNaz Indoor Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Nazarene of Kokomo, 2734 S. Washington St., clothes, furniture, toys, household items, bake sale, shoppers can fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods, use main entrance, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, clinic offers Pfizer vaccine for children 12-17, Johnson & Johnson for adults 18 and over, to schedule a first dose appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Saturday
KokomoNaz Indoor Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, First Nazarene of Kokomo, 2734 S. Washington St., clothes, furniture, toys, household items, bake sale, shoppers can fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods, use main entrance, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, clinic offers Pfizer vaccine for children 12-17, Johnson & Johnson for adults 18 and over,to schedule a first dose appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Chapter 3 U.S. Military Working Dogs, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., baked potato bar, silent auction, basket raffle and bake sale.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25, 2021; Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Plant Swap Garden Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, bring plants divided from beds and anything you’d like to share including supplies, books, make a windchime for $5 (supplies provided).
