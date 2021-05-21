Today
KokomoNaz Indoor Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Nazarene of Kokomo, 2734 S. Washington St., clothes, furniture, toys, household items, bake sale, shoppers can fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods, use main entrance, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, clinic offers Pfizer vaccine for children 12-17, Johnson & Johnson for adults 18 and over, to schedule a first dose appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Saturday
KokomoNaz Indoor Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, First Nazarene of Kokomo, 2734 S. Washington St., clothes, furniture, toys, household items, bake sale, shoppers can fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods, use main entrance, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, clinic offers Pfizer vaccine for children 12-17, Johnson & Johnson for adults 18 and over, to schedule a first dose appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Chapter 3 U.S. Military Working Dogs, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., bake potato bar, silent auction, basket raffle and bake sale.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Plant Swap Garden Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, bring plants divided from beds and anything you’d like to share including supplies, books, make a windchime for $5 (supplies provided).
Kokomo Beach opening weekend, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Kokomo Beach, 802 W. Park Ave., call 765-456-7540 for details. Open daily starting May 29.
EAA Chapter 235 Poker Run, noon to 2 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Airport, no entry fee, fly to as many Poker Run airports as possible, donate to The Flying Squirrels for their summer flying program, visit facebook.com/kokomoairport.
Ducks Unlimited Howard County Gun Bash, 5-10 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., over 12 guns given away, visit facebook.com/IndianaDucksUnlimited for ticket information.
Northwestern FFA Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Northwestern High School auditorium, 3431 C.R. N. 400 West, enter through door 38, open to the public for all family members, community sponsors, supporters, teachers and staff, attendees are asked to stay masked.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo Beach opening weekend, noon to 7 p.m., Kokomo Beach, 802 W. Park Ave., call 765-456-7540 for details. Open daily starting May 29.
Night of Worship, 7-8 p.m., Bridgeway Church Kokomo, 1931 S. Elizabeth St., Bridgeway’s very first Worship Night, only 100 seats available, childcare from birth to 5th grade available, visit facebook.com/BridgewayChurchKokomo.
