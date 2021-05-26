Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
Thursday
Nature Storywalk, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, families with kids invited to explore Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, read “Under Ground” by Denise Fleming.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.
KPRD Creature Feature: Birds of Prey Show, 11 a.m. to noon, 1-2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow, free event, informative and interactive, and will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.