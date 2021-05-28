Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.
KPRD Creature Feature: Birds of Prey Show, 11 a.m. to noon, 1-2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow, free event, informative and interactive, and will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
