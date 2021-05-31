Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center open, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 765-456-7540 for information.
Last Soldier Project of Tipton County, 2-3 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, ceremony recognizing James Marsee Hoover as the last Civil War soldier buried in Tipton County.
Tuesday
Outdoor Games, 4-5:30 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, all ages, giant jenga, dominoes, and tic tac toe, visit khcpl.org or call 765-883-5112.
Bookmobile craft and storytime, 9:30-11 a.m., Jackson Morrow Park, Parents of kids in preschool through fifth grade, join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library bookmobile for Craft and Storytime throughout the summer, call ahead in case of bad weather, call 765-620-0856.
