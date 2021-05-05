Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
Cinco de Mayo STEM kits, 9 a.m. to close, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kindergarteners through 5th grade, follow tutorial at facebook.com/KHCPL.org or youtube.com/KHCPLibrary, to celebrate Mexican culture with stories, then use STEM to construct ancient structures and futbol goals.
Chicken & Noodles at Walton American Legion, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., American Legion Post No. 418, 111 Depot St., Walton, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, $6, open to the public, drive-thru/carryout only, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Thursday
Art in Action Take-and-make, all day, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, learn about what inspired artists and create in those artists styles.
Better understand genealogy, 2 p.m., at facebook.com/KHCPL.org or youtube.com/KHCPLibrary, better understand genealogy terminology with genealogist Ron Tetrick.
Howard County National Day of Prayer, noon, east side of the Howard County Courthouse,104 N. Buckeye St., in case of poor weather, join Facebook Live at facebook.com/ndpkokomo.
Friday
Chocolate Celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., tickets three for $10, in advance or at the door, arrive early for best selection, proceeds benefit Samaritan Caregivers. Call 765-453-7611 or visit their website at www.samaritancaregivers.org
First Friday “Art Walk”; 5:30-9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo; free, arts-based open house of the Downtown District, for more details, visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo.
VFW Pork chop dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $10 two pork chops, plus two sides, curbside and carryout available, call VFW at 765-452-1521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.