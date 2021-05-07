{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}Today{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}Chocolate Celebration, {span}11 a.m. to 2 p.m., tickets three for $10, in advance or at the door, arrive early for best selection, proceeds benefit Samaritan Caregivers. Call 765-453-7611 or visit their website at{/span} {span}www.samaritancaregivers.org{/span}{span}.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}First Friday “Art Walk”; {span}5:30-9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, free, arts-based open house of the Downtown District. For more details, visit{/span} {span}www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo{/span}{span}.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}VFW Pork chop dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $10 two pork chops, plus two sides, curbside and carryout available, call 765-452-1521. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Chicken supper and bake sale, 4-7:30 p.m., Bethan Fellowship School, 5169 N. C.R. 600 East, Kokomo, donation for meal. {/span}{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}Saturday{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Lasagna Supper, 5-7 p.m. Union Baptist Church, 8280 E. C.R. 800 North, Forest, IN, lasagna, salad, garlic bread, dessert, $10 each, carryout only. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Murder Mystery Party, 5:45 p.m., The Hermitage, 154 S. Wabash St., Peru, adults only, $35 for three-course dinner and hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, reservations required,{/span} {span}www.mayhem4hire.com{/span} {span}or call 765-860-1485. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Spring Landscape Cleanup Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Canal Park, 1030 N. Washington St., Delphi, call 765-564-2870, wabashanderiecanal.org.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Craft Corner Macrame Take-and-make kits, 9 a.m. to close, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, learn to make a macrame jar hanger, follow along with instruction video on KHCPL’s facebook page. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.{/span}
