Today
Lasagna Supper, 5-7 p.m. Union Baptist Church, 8280 E. C.R. 800 North, Forest, IN, lasagna, salad, garlic bread, dessert, $10 each, carry-out only.
Murder Mystery Party, 5:45 p.m., The Hermitage, 154 S. Wabash St., Peru, adults only, $35 for three course dinner and hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, reservations required, www.mayhem4hire.comor call 765-860-1485.
Spring Landscape Cleanup Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Canal Park, 1030 N. Washington St., Delphi, call 765-564-2870, wabashanderiecanal.org.
Craft Corner Macrame Take-and-make kits, 9 a.m. to close, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, learn to make a macrame jar hanger, follow along with instruction video on KHCPL’s facebook page.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, open every Saturday through Sept. 25, 2021; Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime-to-Go Kits, all day at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, then check out KHCPL’s Facebook page facebook.com/KHCPL.org, or YouTube channel youtube.com/KHCPLibrary to read along with librarians.
Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.
