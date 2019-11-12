Today
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Wednesday
Rural Photography Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
Hope for the Holidays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Primrose Retirement Community, offers help with dealing with loss during the holidays, RSVP to Joni DeLon at 765-455-1700.
KHS Drama Club presents two one-act plays, “The Bald Soprano” and “The Long Christmas Dinner,” 7 p.m., KHS auditorium, tickets $7 for adults, free for children 6 and younger.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
Let’s Glow ’80s Crazy! 1980s-themed dance for those with special needs ages 16 and older, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., UAW 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., admission $5, register at bonavista.org.
KHS Drama Club presents two one-act plays, “The Bald Soprano” and “The Long Christmas Dinner,” 7 p.m., KHS auditorium, tickets $7 for adults, free for children 6 and younger.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
Saturday
Artisan Christmas Market, Heritage Farm, visit www.ourheritagefarm.com.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile Ave., vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, tableware and more.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, general admission $25 or VIP admission $50.
Rural Photography Exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
KHS Drama Club presents two one-act plays, “The Bald Soprano” and “The Long Christmas Dinner,” 7 p.m., KHS auditorium, tickets $7 for adults, free for children 6 and younger.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.