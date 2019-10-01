Today
- 75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
- Chicken and noodle dinner, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion, 111 Depot St.
- 75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Thursday
- Senior Movie, 12:30 p.m., AMC Classic Kokomo 12, “Ad Astra,” starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, Kimberly Elise, $2, cash only, drawings, vote for next month’s movie.
- Garden Wall Garden Club, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 1755 E. Center Road, video on “The Queen’s Garden.”
- 75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
- First Friday “Masquerade,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout downtown, free, self-guided arts tour, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- Fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $10, band Pastime will perform, call 765-452-1521.
- Lunch and Learn, 12:10 p.m., Community Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, topic is aging well.
- Dan’s Fish Fry, fundraiser for Kokomo High School Band, 4-7 p.m., $11 for adults, $7 for children, lawn south of Walter Cross Field.
- Coffee With a Cop, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., The Alley, 118 S. Main St., Tipton, hosted by Tipton Police Department, ask questions and voice concerns, free coffee and donuts.
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Saturday
- Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., speaker Nadia E. Miller, sponsored by Relay for Life Team 130.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, carry-outs available, call 765-452-7889, freewill offering.
- Spoken-word artist Shane Koyczan, 7:30 p.m., IUK Havens Auditorium, free tickets available at IU Kokomo Library and Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- 75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- “Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
