Today
Chicken and noodle dinner, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion, 111 Depot St.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Thursday
Senior Movie, 12:30 p.m., AMC Classic Kokomo 12, “Ad Astra,” starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, Kimberly Elise, $2, cash only, drawings, vote for next month’s movie.
Garden Wall Garden Club, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 1755 E. Center Road, video on “The Queen’s Garden.”
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
First Friday “Masquerade,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout downtown, free, self-guided arts tour, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $10, band Pastime will perform, call 765-452-1521.
Lunch and Learn, 12:10 p.m., Community Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, topic is aging well.
Dan’s Fish Fry, fundraiser for Kokomo High School Band, 4-7 p.m., $11 for adults, $7 for children, lawn south of Walter Cross Field.
Coffee With a Cop, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., The Alley, 118 S. Main St., Tipton, hosted by Tipton Police Department, ask questions and voice concerns, free coffee and doughnuts.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Saturday
Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., speaker Nadia E. Miller, sponsored by Relay for Life Team 130.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, carry-outs available, call 765-452-7889, freewill offering.
Spoken-word artist Shane Koyczan, 7:30 p.m., IUK Havens Auditorium, free tickets available at IU Kokomo Library and Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
