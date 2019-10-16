Today

  • Fall Break Pumpkin Painting,
    • 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, free small pumpkin and paint pens provided, dress for a mess, visit www.khcpl.org.
  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly),
    • 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • 75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo,
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
  • “Metamorphosis,”
    • a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.

    Thursday

  • Genealogy Short Class: Travel Into History,
    • 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, teens and adults can tour the Genealogy and Local History Department to learn about local resources, register at www.khcpl.org.
    Friday

  • Kokomo Klash XIII,
    • Kokomo Speedway, hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds, thunder cars, dirt late models, street stocks, general admission $20, children 12 and younger free, pit passes $35 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
  • Kokomo Progressive Caucus,
    • 5:30 p.m., Tin Man Brewing, 500 N. Buckeye St.
  • DIY Spooky Tea Light Candles,
    • 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, open to crafters 12 and older, register at www.khcpl.org.
  • Corn Maze,
    • 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
  • Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,
    Saturday

  • Pumpkin painting,
    • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last or bring your own, call 765-456-7275.
  • Central Indiana Gun and Knife Show,
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5, free for children 12 and younger.
  • Downton Abbey Tea,
    • 2 p.m., Crystal Tea Room, 502 W. Jefferson St., $20 including lunch, reservations 765-854-1440.
  • Monster Movie Marathon,
    • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., for teens and adults.
  • Benefit breakfast for Daryl Hall,
    • 7:30 to 10 a.m., Anoka United Methodist Church, 4890 E. 300 South, Logansport, freewill offering.
  • Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,
  • Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction,

    • 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.

