Today
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, free small pumpkin and paint pens provided, dress for a mess, visit www.khcpl.org.
- 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Thursday
- 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, teens and adults can tour the Genealogy and Local History Department to learn about local resources, register at www.khcpl.org.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Friday
- Kokomo Speedway, hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds, thunder cars, dirt late models, street stocks, general admission $20, children 12 and younger free, pit passes $35 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 5:30 p.m., Tin Man Brewing, 500 N. Buckeye St.
- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, open to crafters 12 and older, register at www.khcpl.org.
- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
- 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Saturday
- Kokomo Speedway, hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds, thunder cars, dirt late models, street stocks, general admission $20, children 12 and younger free, pit passes $35 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last or bring your own, call 765-456-7275.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5, free for children 12 and younger.
- 2 p.m., Crystal Tea Room, 502 W. Jefferson St., $20 including lunch, reservations 765-854-1440.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., for teens and adults.
- 7:30 to 10 a.m., Anoka United Methodist Church, 4890 E. 300 South, Logansport, freewill offering.
- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
