Today
- Human trafficking awareness program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., use main entrance, presented by Hope Center Indy, love offering accepted, call 765-453-7078 to sign up.
- Fall Break Pumpkin Painting, 2 to 3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch Library, free small pumpkin and paint pens provided, dress for a mess, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Support group, Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
- 75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- “Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Wednesday
- Benefit chili supper, 5 to 8 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., proceeds to Gracie Jones, who was diagnosed with infant leukemia, freewill offering.
- Fall Break Pumpkin Painting, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, free small pumpkin and paint pens provided, dress for a mess, visit www.khcpl.org.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
- Genealogy Short Class: Travel Into History, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, teens and adults can tour the Genealogy and Local History Department to learn about local resources, register at www.khcpl.org.
Friday
- Kokomo Klash XIII, Kokomo Speedway, hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds, thunder cars, dirt late models, street stocks, general admission $20, children 12 and younger free, pit passes $35 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- DIY Spooky Tea Light Candles, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, open to crafters 12 and older, register at www.khcpl.org.
- Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
