Saturday
Eriks Annual Corvette Cruise-In, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eriks Chevrolet, DJ, food, awards at 1:30 p.m., free admission, call 765-457-8333.
Public auction, previews at 9 a.m., auction at 10 a.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center; visit www.2019auction.com to view full color photo gallery, which will be continuously updated, auctioneer Donald Graves #AU10500063, call 765-513-2962.
Motorcycle Ride and Concert, ride starts at American Legion Post 6, registration 10 a.m., kickstands up at 11 a.m., raffle, food during and after the ride along with a free Lita Ford concert at Brandt’s Harley-Davidson.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, general admission $25, VIP admission $50, tickets available at New Breed Kokomo or https://squareup.com/store/colosseum-combat.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donations accepted.
Dan’s outdoor fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 8 p.m., Young America Lions Club, Indiana 18 in Cass County, $10 for adults and $5 for children, desserts cost extra.
Fall Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach parking lot, rain or shine, call the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo practice dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, $10 per couple.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
Kokomo Community Concerts present “The Everly Set,” 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School auditorium, a tribute to the Everly Brothers, individual tickets $20, Season tickets $50; children and full-time students admitted free, call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Monday
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
IU Bicentennial historical marker ceremony, 1:30 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., first home of IUK.
Housing Authority of the City of Kokomo board meeting, 4 p.m., Walnut Building, 400 E. Walnut St.
Tuesday
Support group, Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
Community Walk and Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students and community members will walk from IU Kokomo campus to Foster Park for picnic.
Wednesday
Culture Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., IU Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., virtual trip around the world through food, music and dance while honoring the rich cultural, ethnic and geographic diversity on campus.
Thursday
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Central Indiana Snowmobile Club, dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., Pizza Hut, 710 S. Reed Road, first meeting of the season.
Friday
Kokomo Progressive Caucus, 5:30 p.m., Tin Man Brewing, https://www.facebook.com/KokomoProgressives/.
Western High School Class of 1989 30th reunion, 7 p.m., WHS homecoming football game, text or call Jami Sharp, 765-434-3131.
Western High School Class of 1974 45th reunion, 4 to 5:30 p.m. tour Western buildings, 7 to 9 p.m. attend homecoming football game.
Lucas Oil Late Models and Modifieds, Kokomo Speedway, for ticket information visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
